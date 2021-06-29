TODAY
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present “Promote Your Business with Paid Advertisement” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Doug Mansfield will be the presenter. Registration is free. To register, visit www.TCLMchamber.com.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. Contact George Laiacona, laiacon ajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
The Galveston Island Beach Band will be offering its free summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3 at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. There also will be a special Fourth of July concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The band is now under the direction of Robert Gray. Masks are encouraged. For information, email Leslie Watts, lwatts7@flash.net.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its regular teleconference meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. To enter meeting, use meeting ID: 822-6250-9979 with passcode: 140747. For agenda, visit gccac.org. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Republican Party and Galveston County for Trump will have its We the People Independence Day Celebration from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Walter Hall Park at 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City. Sandee June, Seth Canden, and Keenan Williams will speak. For information, call 281-554-8885.
The city of Texas City will have its Fourth of July Celebration beginning with an Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will travel down 6th Street. A concert will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. Fireworks will take place at dusk. For information, visit www.texas-city-tx.org.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will celebrate the Fourth of July beginning at noon Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Barbecue dinners will be sold for $15 per plate. Visitors welcome. For information, call 409-762-4041.
American Legion Post No. 20 will celebrate the Fourth of July at noon Sunday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be free food for family and friends; all are welcome. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The city of Friendswood will celebrate the Fourth of July at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There’s no parking at the park; shuttle service will be provided from Friendswood High School and Friendswood Methodist Church. Masks are encouraged. A fireworks presentation will begin at 9:20 p.m. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The city of Galveston and the Marine Corps League will have its Fourth of July parade at 7 p.m. Sunday. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will proceed east to 27th Street. A fireworks presentation will be afterward at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. If you’d like to participate in the parade, visit www.galvestonparades.com.
The Kemah Boardwalk will host its Star Spangled Sky Fireworks event at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. The boardwalk also will be open with live music and Uncle Sam Stiltwalker will be in attendance. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
The city of Friendswood will have its Fourth of July Grand Parade at 10 a.m. Monday beginning on FM 518 at Heritage Drive and ending at Stevenson Park at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive. Afterward, the city’s 126th annual Fourth of July Celebration will take place featuring vendors, games, food and entertainment. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Aquaponics” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 10 virtually. Master Gardener Robin Collins will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 33 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galvestoncounty foodbank.org.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on how to make photographic images (cyanotypes and lumens) without a camera from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $55; materials included. To sign up or get more information, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual ice cream social at 2 p.m. July 17 at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. The final camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
The Lunar Rendezvous Festival will have its “Sweet as Sugar” fashion show at 10:30 a.m. July 20 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/ tickets.php.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the installation service for its new pastor, the Rev. Timmy L. Sykes at noon July 25 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Ternae T. Jordan Sr., pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will officiate the message and the installation. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show Aug. 6 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its “Red, White, And Do” Gala at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. Tickets, which are $75 per person, go on sale July 5 and will be available at the center at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson, or online at milewisctr.org. If you’d like to purchase a sponsorship, call 281-534-2043.
The 20th annual PAWS Gala benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will have its 50th Conversation and Celebration event from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048; Howard Bell, 409-599-8865; Kenneth Gill, 313-971-6682; James Gulley, 409-789-2425; or Charles Campbell, 832-978-4034.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its 30th anniversary gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit www.bayareaturning point.org or call 281-338-7600.
ONGOING
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryanmuseum.org. Session I is July 12 through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summercamp@thebryanmuseum.org or 409-220-3316.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays July 12 through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
