HAPPY BIRTHDAY Misty Warner, Kimberly McAdoo, Diana Bensyl, Kimberley Visic, Zachary Staten, Linda Gipson, Justin Mickens, Robert Walker, Byron Williams, Karen Rose, Karl Tryals, Rickey Collins, Jo Carol Bryant-Murry, Alice Gatson, Linda Ferguson, Paula Martin, Leonard Lewis, Nathan Rideaux and Joyce Morgan.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jimmy and Joyce Fundling, celebrating 62 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jazmin Renee Jordan, Kelly Schwab, Randy Barr, Kevin Gasaway, Russell Mullins, Debbie Baird, Kelly Savage, Joyce Fundling, Ryan McKinney, Donald James Sr., Leslie Gerard, Braylon Archie, Janice Lewis, Theresa Brown, Peter Bowman, Suzanne Crow, Resa Chambers, Courtney Gifford Alford, Donna Owens, Eboné Bradford, Trina Lee, LaKeisha Feast, Stephanie Gee-Thomas, Katherine Becker and Pasley Hernandez.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY King James Valmer, Debby Griffith, Mickey Hansen, Adrian Staten, Kenetra Paul, Michael Lewis, Yalanda White, Mike Boxley, Roderick Murphy, Kristen Douglas, Roshonna Johnson, Vincent Burns, Lauri Brown, Sabrina Walker, Linda Ellison-Kie and Pete Kelly Hernandez.
