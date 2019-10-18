AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. A representative from the Houston Health Department’s Harris County Area Agency on Aging will present “Age for Aging.” Annual dues are $8. Contact Beth Scully at bethscully57@gmail.com or 281-217-2409.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Knights of Columbus will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Plates are $10 for adults and $7 for children. For information, call 409-925-1402, or Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Friday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a brat dogs with sauerkraut dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Genteel Junque sale beginning with a preview evening event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday (admission is $15 for non-members; exclusive for GHF members); and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Depot on Market, 3304 Market St., in Galveston. Admission is free Saturday. For information, visit galveston history.org or call Will Wright, 409-765-3424.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Space City Cruisers Car Club will have its annual fall car and truck show from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N., in League City. If you’d like to participate, registration is $30 per entry. Admission is free for spectators. For information, email scc@spacecitycruisers.com or call 281-941-5507.
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott, 9550 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Galveston County Judge Mark Henry will be the guest speaker. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Art League will have its free Galveston Island Market arts and crafts event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) at 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. For information, email Patricia Jakobi, patjakobi@comcast.net.
There will be a community picnic and outreach program from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave., in Texas City. There will be vendors, food, children activities, and more. For information, call James Dewalt, 832-998-1618.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Evaluating Soil Health” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Wild About Texas will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is recruiting men and women to call high school boys and girls games in Galveston County through Nov. 30. No experience required. Free training classes will be provided. Must be 18 and older. For information, call George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317, or Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
