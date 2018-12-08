The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its annual police escorted motorcycle run to the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston Saturday. Motorcycle riders in Galveston County are asked to participate. To see what items are needed, visit www.rmhg.org. To sign up, call Jim Rabon at 409-789-7626.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Breakfast with Santa event for children from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Rotary Club of League City will have its annual Polar Bear Plunge for Polio Plus at 9 a.m. Saturday at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For information, visit www.leaguecityrotary.com.
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital will have its pet blessings and adoptions event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 18300 Houston Methodist Drive in Houston. Local animal shelters will have homeless pets available for adoption. For information, visit houstonmethodist.org/events or call 281-333-8837.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The League City Animal Shelter will have its fifth annual Paws and Claus Adopt-A-Thon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. All pet adoptions will be $25. For information, call 281-554-1025.
The Catholic Daughters will have its annual holiday arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Myra Goodman at 409-766-0006.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Polymer Clay Workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For ages 14 and older. No experience is necessary. Space is limited. Registration is $75 (all materials provided). For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
Author Susan P. Baker will be signing copies of her books from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kroger at 5730 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit www.susanpbaker.com.
The Friends of the Dickinson Library will have their used book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-534-3812.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Christmas open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. The event will feature craft vendors, a balloon artist, Christmas songs, face painting, and Santa and Mrs. Claus. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Friends of Moore Memorial Public Library book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5977.
There will be a benefit fundraiser for the Galveston Island Humane Society from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tom’s Thumb Nursery at 2014 45th St. in Galveston. Attendees can take a family picture with Santa Paws for $10 each. The society’s annual firefighters calendar also will be available for purchase. For information, call 409-763-4713.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
Author Jim LaBove will be signing copies of his book “Cotton’s Seafood: A Cajun Autobiographical Cookbook” from noon to 2 p.m.; and Col. Kelly Crooks will be signing copies of his book “Warships at Seawolf Park” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Garden Jewels — Hummingbirds” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Bayou Vista annual Christmas Boat Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. If you would like to participate, registration can be found at www.bvboatparade.com.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Junior League of Galveston County will have its 67th annual “Fly Me to the Moon” Holiday Charity Ball at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets and sponsorships are available at jlgcflyme tothemoon.com.
The Friendswood High School Theatre Dept. will present “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Myrlene Kennedy Auditorium on its campus at 702 Greenbriar in Friendswood. Tickets are $15. For information, call Amy Thornton at 281-482-3413.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier 8 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.