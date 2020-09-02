Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farm Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute food to those in need at 9 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Galveston Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Drive-through only. For information, visit Catholic Charities.org/covidFood Distribution.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition will have its second annual community agencies luncheon at 2 p.m. today at the Compton Outreach Center, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Texas City Future Farmers of America will have its Fill the Trailer for Hurricane Laura Relief from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Texas City High School at 1431 Ninth. Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email aashcraft@tcisd.org or mrichards@tcisd.org.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Islamic Center will resume its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays; and will also provide a free bagged lunch (while supplies last) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit Gal vestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will have a voter registration drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot in front of G County Apparel at 199 Vauthier Road in La Marque. Masks must be worn at all times. For information, call Derreck Rose, 409-739-5665.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will accept donations to help hurricane victims from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays through Sept. 11 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Items needed are cases of bottled water, canned goods, dry goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula and wipes, and paper goods. For information, call 409-935-1100.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
UPCOMING
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at noon Sept. 11 at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Congressman Randy Weber will be the speaker. To RSVP, visit www.clear creekrw.org/event.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Preventing the ‘S’ Word” suicide prevention awareness webinar from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 via Zoom. For information and to sign up, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Divine Deals Silent Auction & Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Social distance protocols will be in place. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
Independence Village will present its virtual gala and resident fashion show “Under the Sea” at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. For information, call 832-692-7525 or email texasrealtor susan@ comcast.net.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfounda tion.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Santa Fe High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will participate in “The Walk” at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 beginning at the Santa Fe Old School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Rain date is Oct. 3. For information, call Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
G. Lee Gallery will sponsor its eighth annual Brushes by the Beach Plein Air contest Oct. 14 through Nov. 8. Submission deadline is Nov. 8. For registration and information, visit www.gleegallery.net/Brushes-By-The-Beach-PleinAir.html or call 409-370-7350.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually at 8 a.m. Oct. 17 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
ONGOING
The American Legion Post No. 554, 1650 state Highway 3 S., in League City, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 901 Main St. in La Marque, will be collecting donations for Hurricane Laura relief through Sept. 13. For drop-off times and information, call 409-739-1498 or 409-392-8488.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
