Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Hot and humid. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.