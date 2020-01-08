The Kiwanis Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at The Meridian Retirement Community, 2228 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Visit www.galvestonkiwanis.com.
Seeding Galveston’s weekly farm stand market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Fresh produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. Attendees can visit with the goats and chickens too. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westhaven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. Call Clara Scott, 409-655-7750.
Assistance League of the Bay Area is in need of donations for its resale shop. Gently used clothing, shoes, home goods, jewelry and furniture can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 100 E. NASA Road 1 in Webster. For information, call 281-554-2594.
The Line Dance Exercise Group meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. No previous experience is needed. Classes are free. Call 409-771-1105.
The Texas City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in The Hope Center at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave. N., in Texas City. Visitors are welcome. Visit www.texascitygardenclub.org or call 409-948-8497.
The Houston Machine Knitters will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Webster Recreation Center, 311 Pennsylvania, in Webster. The group is for machine knitting enthusiasts who share experience, inspiration and knowledge of machine knitting. Nonmembers are welcome. For information, call 832-661-3535.
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend. Call 409-938-9270.
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. today at the Johnnie Arolfo Ballroom, 400 W. Walker St., in League City. Stacey Phillips, of Sunshine Designs, will speak on perennials. A social will begin at 10 a.m. For information, visit www.leaguecitygardenclub.org.
The Galveston Rotary Club will meet at noon Wednesdays at Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive, in Galveston. For information, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224.
The Dickinson Rotary Club will meet at noon Wednesdays in the board room at First United Methodist Church at 2218 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Contact Tom Cassano, tacsrtx1946@hotmail.com or 281-989-3279.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
Blessings-n-Bargains Resale Shop will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 505 and 507 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Household items, clothing, small appliances, and more are available. Call 409-771-9511.
The city of League City offers free ballroom dancing from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. All are welcome to participate ($25 activity membership card is required for nonresidents; and for residents ages 55 and younger, check with city officials for fee, 281-554-1180). Lessons will not be provided. No partner is required. For information, email nevabill@gmail.com.
Rosenberg Library will have its teen gaming event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 29 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
The Galveston Alliance of Island Neighborhoods’ board of directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. Catherine Gorman, assistant director of development services for the city of Galveston, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.gaingalveston.com.
The Dickinson Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Weigh-ins will start at 6 p.m. The first meeting is free. Call Amy McReynolds, 832-802-3191, or Brenda Traweek, 713-380-8115.
The Galveston County Chapter Vietnam Veterans of America No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. The group/meeting is open to all Vietnam era veterans. Dues are $50. For information, call Ernest Mathews at 409-996-9036, or Buddy Farina at 409-682-1360.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will sponsor its Texas Hold ‘Em event from 7 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. All are welcome. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently-used books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction for its annual used book sale on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
The Galveston County Library System is now offering its free Books by Mail program for homebound county residents. Call 409-763-8854, Ext. 136.
