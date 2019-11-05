HAPPY BIRTHDAY Keri Heath, Michael Schultz, Norissa Ashton, Harvey A. Harrell, Marlon Davis, Perry Johnson, Esther Davis McKenna, Eddy and Elle Jones, and Theresa Morgan.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Jay and Frankie Richard, celebrating 63 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.