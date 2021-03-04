Galveston College Technical and Professional Education will present a student success seminar “Progressing During Difficulty” at 9 a.m. today via Zoom. Mae Francis, of Lookin’ Up Consulting, will lead the presentation. For access to the Zoom link and information, email Martin Crichlow, mcrichlow@gc.edu.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at Blake’s Bistro at the San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Republican Party Chairman Allen West will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094. To RSVP, call Marilyn Harris, 713-256-4767.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
County Commissioner Darrell Apffel’s office will have its Bolivar Residential Heavy Trash Day event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 920 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. No commercial business. Furniture, grills, scrap metal, palm fronds, etc.; and four tires per vehicle. No hazardous materials. For information, call Jack Ellison, 409-766-4509.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Herbs for the Gulf Coast Garden” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardeners Briana Etie and Nancy Langston-Noh will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/hor ticulture/mgseminars.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through March 26 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 26 in its Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners are $9 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. COVID protocols will be in place. To place an order or get information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
SATURDAY
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. COVID protocols will be in place. There will be 40-plus booths. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club will have its 81st annual Youth Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. All youth born on or after Oct. 2, 2001 are eligible to compete (no college students). “Healing the World with Optimism” is the topic. Cash prizes will be awarded. For information and contest rules, call Robert Bastien, 409-763-2454, Ext. 10.
Brooke Cromie will have her senior project fundraiser of an enchilada dinner and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School at 2209 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners are $10 per plate. All proceeds will benefit Shriners Children’s Hospital. To preorder, email d.cromie.library@hotmail.com or call 409-974-9902.
The Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department will have its 51st annual oyster supper from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1806 Broadway St. in Port Bolivar. For information, call 409-684-5940 or 409-684-1984.
Kathleen Maca will have a book signing of her new book “The Queen of the Gulf” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the porch at Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-762-7668.
MONDAY
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Successful Spring Vegetable Gardening” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
TUESDAY
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Tim Lee, executive director of Texas Retired Teachers Association, will be the guest speaker. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
Galveston College will present its third installment of its 2021 lecture series on “Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment” at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Susan P. Schoelwer, executive director of historic preservation and collections and Robert H. Smith senior curator of George Washington’s Mount Vernon, will be the guest speaker. To gain access, enter meeting ID: 870-7915-7421 with passcode: Galveston. For information, contact Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu or 409-944-1273.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its March Madness plant sale from noon March 12 to noon March 13 virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual spring bar-b-q cook-off March 20 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. There will be a cooks meeting March 18. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience will be at 7 p.m. March 20 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHopeExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter egg hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
