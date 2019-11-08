The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m.Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The American Legion Sons of Post No. 554 will serve assorted soups at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its annual holiday market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300 (above the police department) in Bayou Vista. For information, call Betty Henry, 817-996-3452.
The Brushes by the Beach Plein Air Painting Contest will be daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 16 at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. To register, visit www.gleegallery.net. For information, call 409-370-7350.
The Friends of Galveston Island State Park will offer a free nature walk-about from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning at Galveston Island State Park, 14901 FM 3005, in Galveston. For information, visit www.fogisp.wordpress.com/nature- walk-about.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Front Door Club, 6106 FM 1765, in Texas City. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its annual Veterans Day Salute at 11 a.m. Saturday at Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd., in Galveston. Sgt. Maj. Nadya Yassa-Lopez will be the keynote speaker. Admission is free for veterans and active military; all others are buy one, get one free. Parking is free for island residents. For information, contact Ann Hobing, ann.hobing@galvestonnavalmuseum.com or 409-770-3196.
The Pregnancy and Parenting Support Center will have its Life & Love Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 602 6th St. in Texas City. The first 20 mothers with children 3 and younger will receive a free gift. Take your own lawn chairs. For information, call 409-945-2888.
The Galveston Labor Council will have a meet the candidates event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the former Front Door Club, 6106 FM 1765, in Texas City. Food, drinks, and barbecue chopped beef sandwiches will be sponsored by the Black Democratic Coalition. For information, call Derreck Rose, 409-739-5665.
Author Kathleen Steele will be signing copies of her book “Beyond Tears” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Blue’s Veterans Day Bash at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. Food and drinks also will be available. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Ladies’ Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will celebrate its 100th anniversary from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 3029 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans also will be honored. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Lookin’Up Consulting will have its 2020 Vision: Looking Ahead... A Vision Celebration from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the NASA Hilton Hotel, 3000 NASA Parkway, in Houston. The event is for men and women. Tickets are $25 in advance. To register and get more information, visit www.lookinupconsulting.com/events.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual veterans appreciation dinner and celebration at 6 p.m. Monday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Festivities are free for all veterans. There also will be a flag presentation, token of appreciation and door prizes. For information, email sylviaboi56@gmail.com.
