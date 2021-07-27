TODAY
Texas City Independent School District will have its laptop drop-off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday at its technology warehouse behind Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. A map on exact location can be found at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
Galveston Independent School District will be accepting donations of back to school items such as school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, diapers/wipes, underwear/bras, feminine supplies, toiletries, and monetary donations at the Scott building, 4116 Ave. N 1/2; the island chamber, 2228 Mechanic St.; and at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave. O in Galveston through Aug. 11. For information, call 409-766-5743.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on oil painting techniques and color theory from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. David Wheeler will lead the presentation. Registration is $55. To sign up or get more information, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com, call 281-451-5814 or email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Community Action Council will have its regular teleconference meeting at 1 p.m. today via telephone and Zoom. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 883-3555-5905 with passcode: 475310; to dial in, call 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For students in prekindergarten through fifth grade. To register, visit aumc1.mycokesburyvbs.com. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 5:30 p.m. today. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalves ton.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Galveston Island Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
The Galveston Island Beach Band will be offering its free summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3 at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. The band is now under the direction of Robert Gray. Masks are encouraged. For information, email Leslie Watts, lwatts7@flash.net.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Coastal Health & Wellness, 9850-C Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. No insurance required. Appointments and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 409-938-2234 and select option 2.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Art of Coffee at 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston College Outreach and Retention Committee will host a virtual presentation on self-care planning at 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Denysse Guzman, a counselor with the Gulf Coast Center, will be the speaker. To join, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 823-2162-2903 and passcode: Whitecaps.
THURSDAY
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through Thursday at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
FRIDAY
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a minority mental health webinar panel from noon to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Gil Romero, Jonathan Griffin, Brooke Peterson will be the speakers. Lydia Giordano will be the moderator. To register and get more information, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the 1880 Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is free for members. For more information or to purchase a membership, call 409-765-7834.
SATURDAY
Family Unity Baptist Church will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. For information, visit www.familyunitybc.com or call 409-933-4967.
The Goldfish Swim School will host a free outdoor water safety block party to share water safety and drowning prevention information from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 20251 Interstate 45 S., Unit E in Webster. For information, call 281-509-9611.
Catholic Charities and the Houston Food Bank will have a food distribution event at 9 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. For information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
The Galveston County Youth Trailriders Coalition will have its fourth annual back to school supply drive giveaway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Highland Bayou Park at 1991 Getty Road in La Marque. Curbside pickup only. For information, call 409-354-1696 or 409-770-3831.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have a free introductory meeting for anyone interested in the Elissa Sail Training program at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Historic Seaport, Pier 22 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. The program will go until 5 p.m. with a social hour at the end with complimentary beer/drinks. For information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org, or call Will Wright, 409-765-3424.
St. John’s Lutheran Church is seeking former graduates of its school for an upcoming alumni reunion. For information, visit stjohngalves ton.360unite.com/home by Saturday.
UPCOMING
We R.O.C.K will have its annual back to school supplies giveaway from 9 a.m. until supplies are gone Aug. 7 at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. If you’d like to donate supplies or volunteer, email Kayla Barnett-Mansaray, sweetk7d3@gmail.com, or Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com.
