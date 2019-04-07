The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through April 28 (excluding Easter Sunday) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual candlelight vigil in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. County law enforcement and victim service providers will be honored afterward at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestoncountytx.gov/da or call 409-770-5124.
Sunday is the deadline to buy a ticket for An Evening to Soar — Raptors Uncorked Rewired, which will be Saturday at the Historic T. Jefferson League Building’s Topgallant Room at 2301 Strand St. in Galveston. Tickets are $65. To purchase, call 832-459-5533.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual resource fair in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the League City Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. The family-friendly event is free. For information, visit www.galvestoncountytx.gov/da or call 409-770-5124.
The American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will host a lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. Must preorder by Tuesday by calling 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual luncheon in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Alvin Senior Center at 309 Sealy St. in Alvin. For information, visit www.galvestoncountytx.gov/da or call 409-770-5124.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its Santa Fe School Art Contest in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Santa Fe Resiliency Center at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.galvestoncountytx.gov/da or call 409-770-5124.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Galveston County will have a candlelight vigil in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston County Justice Center at 600 59th St. in Galveston. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual “Take Back the Night Walk” in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestoncountytx.gov/da or call 409-770-5124.
The FeatherFest Birding & Nature Photography Festival will be Thursday through Sunday in Galveston. There will be a wide array of events at different times/locations. FledglingFest also will be available for ages 6 and older. For a complete itinerary, visit www.galvestonfeatherfest.com or call 832-459-5533.
The city of Friendswood will have lifeguard training and recertification from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 27 and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 28 at the Leavesley Jones Hangar at the Friendswood Independent School District’s Aquatic Center. Candidates must be 15 and older. For registration fees and information, https://parks.friendswood.com by Thursday.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual Crime Victims’ 5K Walk/Run in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at 8 a.m. Saturday at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestoncountytx.gov/da or call 409-770-5124.
The Salvation Army will offer free disaster relief training for volunteers interested in emergency disaster service from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, visit http://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org/training/?classes@state=TX. For information, call Holly McDonald at 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
Volunteers are needed to participate in the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach spring coast wide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For a list of sites and to sign up, visit texasadoptabeach.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its annual crawfish boil from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, call 409-765-4352.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Beneficials in the Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. To register, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Classic Auto Group Galveston will have its annual crawfish boil from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 8020 Broadway in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit Texas Equusearch. The Line Up also will perform. For information and tickets, email classicgalveston.com or call 713-234-0380.
The 20th annual Texas City Art Festival Juried Art Show and Juried Student Art Show will be Saturday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The reception and awards will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The Galveston Children’s Museum will have its annual Fairytale Ball from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit https://galvestoncm.org or call 409-572-2544.
The second annual Sunshine Center Spring Fling will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Tickets are $25 per person. To purchase tickets or get information, call 409-763-5029.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its spring competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For local artists ages 15 and older. For information, fees and prospectus, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
