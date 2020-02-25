HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jamie Schultz-Coles, Steven Schultz, Dan Mulvaney, Jerome Kunz, Stacey Torres, Lisa Barrera Odom, Betty Hollis Avery and Jim Yarbrough.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY George and Marianne Ruiz, celebrating 42 years of marriage.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jamie Schultz-Coles, Steven Schultz, Dan Mulvaney, Jerome Kunz, Stacey Torres, Lisa Barrera Odom, Betty Hollis Avery and Jim Yarbrough.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY George and Marianne Ruiz, celebrating 42 years of marriage.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The deadline for Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions is noon Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.