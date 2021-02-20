The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its spring plant sale today virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The city of League City will have an emergency blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the League City Recreation Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. To register for a time slot, visit commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/333477. For information, call Sarah Osborne, 281-554-1025.
The Galveston Art League’s Winter Juried Show will be from noon to 6 p.m. through Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit Galves tonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Arts Center will present the “Wave” exhibit by Ronald L. Jones through April 18; and “Boy Life in America” by Stephen Wilson through Feb. 28 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information and exact times, visit www.galves tonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present its virtual production “The Vintage Radio Hour” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For information, contact Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through March 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 26th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. J.D. Steele Sr., and his wife, Jackie, at 3 p.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Marc James and the Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-795-0255, or Jerlee Owens, 409-935-9298.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The group is soliciting males, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casa galveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
MONDAY
County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing old tires from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). For information, call 409-770-5475.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through March 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
Texas City Independent School District will host a virtual technology parent support session to help guide parents through the district’s Canvas and Skyward Family Access systems from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday on its website at www.tcisd.org/reopening. For information, call Melissa Tortorici, 409-916-0114.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
The Galveston Island Democrats monthly Zoom meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Guest speaker will be Rachel McAdam, newly-elected Galveston County Democratic Party Chair. For Zoom invitation, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
