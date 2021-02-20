The Rotary Club of Texas City recently partnered with the city of Texas City and Texas City High School to hold Youth in Government. For more than 60 years, young leaders have gotten a chance to learn about city leadership. Pictured left to right are keynote speaker Warren Nichols, Rotary President Peggy Davenport, Rotary Outstanding Female Senior Breanna Ministerio, Mayor Dedrick Johnson and Rotary Outstanding Male Senior Mitchell Tortorici.