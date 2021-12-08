City meetings Dec 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today6 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.Thursday 5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Monday9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244. 6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.Tuesday5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan fatally shot outside highway bar in La MarqueBacliff man arrested in connection with motorcyclist's deathDeputies seek truck that ran over downed motorcyclist in San LeonUTMB lifts vaccination requirements after court orderFertitta Entertainment attempting to end $8.6 billion merger dealCouple shot inside Dickinson home, relative charged with aggravated assaultMan accused in 2018 murder dies days before trialNew bistro cooking up East End island opening; Evia developers snap up more land in GalvestonAffidavit: Man called chaplain after stabbing wife to death in Texas City storeCouple in Texas City workplace homicide had filed to divorce, records show CollectionsIn Focus: 2021 Dickens on The StrandIn Focus: Texas City Christmas ParadeIn Focus: Colts 31, Texans 0Through the RoofIn Focus: Dickinson vs Atascocita High School FootballIn Focus: Houston 31, Memphis 13In Focus: Houston 67, Virginia 47In Focus: Jets 21, Texans 14In Focus: Clear Falls vs Dawson Bi-District Football CommentedDemocrats will pay for Biden's tyranny come November (165) Beto O’Rourke should heed his own words on gun control (66) There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (59) Texas consumers will pay for freeze fiasco for years to come (56) Trump is a loose cannon spewing lies over and over (48) Liberal media helping Democrats steal more elections (46) It's employers' responsibility to protect employees (40) COVID fallout, race tension loom over Salvation Army holiday fundraising (37) Residents call for resignation of Texas City school board member (37) Republican Party just needs to get over themselves (37)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.