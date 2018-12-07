The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hooter’s at 6028 Heards Lane in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
Author Susan P. Baker will be signing copies of her books from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kroger at 5730 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit www.susanpbaker.com.
The Son’s of the American Legion Post No. 554 will host a steak dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Dinners are $17. There also will be a dart tournament for members only at 8 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Friendswood High School Theatre Dept. will present “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Myrlene Kennedy Auditorium on its campus at 702 Greenbriar in Friendswood. Tickets are $15. For information, call Amy Thornton at 281-482-3413.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have its annual Christmas Toy and Food Drive Fundraiser from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at the 921 Lounge at 921 Texas Ave. in Texas City. Live music will be performed by Orion The Band. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For information, call Russell Gary at 409-739-4361, or Thelma Bowie at 409-939-4557.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its annual police escorted motorcycle run to the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston Saturday. Motorcycle riders in Galveston County are asked to participate. To see what items are needed, visit www.rmhg.org. To sign up, call Jim Rabon at 409-789-7626.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Breakfast with Santa event for children from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Rotary Club of League City will have its annual Polar Bear Plunge for Polio Plus at 9 a.m. Saturday at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For information, visit www.league cityrotary.com.
The League City Animal Shelter will have its fifth annual Paws and Claus Adopt-A-Thon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. All pet adoptions will be $25. For information, call 281-554-1025.
The Catholic Daughters will have its annual holiday arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, contact Myra Goodman at mgood man1947@gmail.com or 409-766-0006.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Polymer Clay Workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For ages 14 and older. No experience is necessary. Space is limited. Registration is $75 (all materials provided). For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
There will be a benefit fundraiser for the Galveston Island Humane Society from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tom’s Thumb Nursery at 2014 45th St. in Galveston. Attendees can take a family picture with Santa Paws for $10 each. The society’s annual firefighters calendar also will be available for purchase. For information, call 409-763-4713.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
Author Jim LaBove will be signing copies of his book “Cotton’s Seafood: A Cajun Autobiographical Cookbook” from noon to 2 p.m.; and Col. Kelly Crooks will be signing copies of his book “Warships at Seawolf Park” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Garden Jewels — Hummingbirds” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email gal vcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Bayou Vista annual Christmas Boat Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. If you would like to participate, registration can be found at www.bvboatparade.com.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Junior League of Galveston County will have its 67th annual “Fly Me to the Moon” Holiday Charity Ball at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets and sponsorships are available at jlgcflymeto themoon.com.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Holiday Brush Calligraphy and Hand Lettering Workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Registration is $15 (all materials provided). For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Kids with Santa Claus event for ages 0-8 at 2 p.m. Sunday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Texas City Heritage Association will have its annual open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Square at 109 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Santa Claus also will make an appearance. For information, call 409-945-2200.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will have its annual Profiles of Women program, which honors county women for exemplary community service at 3 p.m. Sunday at Live Oak Baptist Church at 1020 32nd St. in Galveston. For information, call Wyzell Lewis at 409-256-3208, or Rita Richardson at 409-692-1081.
The Galveston County Chapter of the Compassionate Friends will have its annual candle lighting event at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Wings of Heritage Room at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Doors open at 6 p.m. For information, call Pat Mejia at 409-996-9440.
