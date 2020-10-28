Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute food to those in need at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Drive-through only. For information, visit CatholicCharities.org/covidFoodDistribution.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon today virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/ galvestonrotary.
THURSDAY
The Great Pumpkin Race virtual fun run, sponsored by the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, will be from Thursday through Saturday. To sign up and get more information, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org, or call 409-925-9080.
FRIDAY
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Texas City will offer a free day camp experience for up to 30 Texas City/La Marque students ages 6-12 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. RSVP is required. Masks are required. For information, call 409-935-1190.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRR museum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Galveston County Food Bank will have its Big Spooktacular fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks are required. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, visit galves toncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its annual Boo on the Boardwalk at varying times Friday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information and a complete list of events, visit www.kemahboard walk.com or call 281-334-9880.
SATURDAY
The Junior League’s Community Assistance Fund is accepting applications from nonprofit agencies within Galveston County through Saturday. Short-term immediate funding, emergency in nature need will be considered first. For information, visit www.jlgalveston.org.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually through Saturday at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have a chili cook-off Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Setup begins at 9 a.m. The post also will hand out candy and treats and take pictures from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 409-945-3792.
Upward Hope Academy will have a free trick-or-treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 3305 Church St. in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place and hand sanitizer will be available. Attendees must wear a mask and take a bag for treats. For information, call Kathy Whatley, 409-457-9256.
The Friendswood High School Theatre Department will have its 11th annual Haunted House via drive-through from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in parking lot B at the school, 702 Greenbriar, in Friendswood. Tickets are $5 per person (cash only). For information, call 281-482-1267, Ext. 6613.
SUNDAY
The “Unshakeable Conference: New Season” will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Sunday through Nov. 4 at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Free to attend in-house and online. To register, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 70th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. with the following events: pre-anniversary service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday; and the final jubilee celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8, both at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call Yolanda Benford Proctor, 713-367-2925.
The Kemah Boardwalk will host its Day of the Dead celebration from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. The festivities will include dancing with mariachi and salsa bands, performances by Danzas Folkloricas de Solei, photos, and more. Admission is free. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
MONDAY
Galveston College will present the “I Still Love H.E.R.: Hip-Hop and African-American Culture Concerning Systemic Racism and Oppression” lecture at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Kortney Moore will be the presenter. To access the event, enter meeting ID: 893-9185-1220 with password: Galveston. For information, email Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu.
UPCOMING
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s SCI Café will have a virtual discussion from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4 via Zoom “Another Day, Another Disaster: Floods, Hurricanes and the Pandemic” will be the topic. To gain access, email csinglet@utmb.edu.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners online bulb sale will begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 5 and end at 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at https://galveston-county-mas ter-gardener-assn.square.site. There will be over 10 varieties of amaryllis, as well as various lilies, paper-whites and summer snowflakes.
The Krewe of Babalu of Galveston will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at 7817 Bayside St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-682-4191 or 409-682-4197.
The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission will have its fall sweep from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Residents of La Marque can drop off unwanted household furniture, tree limbs or large bulk items for free. For information, visit beauti ful.cityoflamarque.org or call 409-938-9255.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casa galveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present the classic science fiction radio drama “The Invisible Man” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15. To gain access to the link to listen, email Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu with preferred performance date. For information, call Lacy at 409-944-1398.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Ceramic and Pottery Center, 900 state Highway 3 N. in League City. For information, call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993, or visit www.saltgrass potters.com.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its “Tis the Season” Craft Fair and Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at the city of Jamaica Beach Park and Pavilion at 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email Jerry Banner, gbann51@gmail.com for an application.
