The Galveston County Fishing and Outdoors Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo grounds at 10 Jack Brooks Park Road in Hitchcock. Admission is $10 for ages 18 and older; $5 for ages 7-17; and free for ages 7 and younger. Must wear masks. For tickets, visit gotfishexpo.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center via its Sponsor-A-Heart fund will host an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. All dogs will be available for $10 each. If you’d like to sponsor an adoption, donate by visiting arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Friends of Friendswood Public Library will have its Winter Pop Up Book & Media Sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Prices are $1 per item or $3 per bag. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Saturday Stories at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 27. To gain access, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The Galveston Arts Center will present the “Wave” exhibit by Ronald L. Jones, today through April 18; and “Boy Life in America” by Stephen Wilson through Feb. 28 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information and exact times, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Galveston: A Mardi Gras Retrospective” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) beginning Sunday through Feb. 28 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www. thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Dickinson Historical Society will celebrate its historic landmark sign installation at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Village Green Gazebo at 2820 45th St. in Dickinson. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well. COVID precautions will be in place. For information, call 281-534-4367.
MONDAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will offer free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St., Suite B, in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Galveston Community College District Board of Regents is accepting letters of interest and résumés for Position 8 through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Email letters to the Office of the President, gcboardelections@gc.edu, or drop-off at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
FRIDAY
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have a fish fry from 10 a.m. until all sold out Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. To place an order, call the Rev. Michael Dwyer, 409-370-9828 or Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Friday. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Super Bowl chili cook-off at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom. The election of officers for 2021-23 term will take place. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Feb. 9 through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12 and noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The “That’s Amore! A Celebration of God’s Love” event honoring Sister Carmel O’Malley will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 in Madonna Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Must RSVP. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit olol church.org/thats-amore or call 409-925-3224.
The third installment of Galveston College’s 2021 lecture series on Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment will be presented at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 via Zoom. Susan P. Schoelwer will present “What Can We Learn from the Exhibit ‘Lives Bound Together: Slavery at George Washington’s Mount Vernon?’” To access the meeting, enter meeting ID: 870-7915-7421 and the passcode is Galveston. For information, contact Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu or 409-944-1273.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its spring plant sale Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston-county- master-gardener-assn.square.site.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
The inaugural Galveston County Black Artist Art Walk & Stroll event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 27 between 31st and Market streets in Galveston. If you’d like to participate or get more information, call Lawanda Hardeman Ward, 409-457-3570.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. March 5 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3. There also will be two matinees at 2:30 p.m. March 14 and March 21. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. COVID protocols will be in place. There will be 40-plus booths. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
