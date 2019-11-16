The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.sanjacneighbor hoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will have its inaugural holiday craft fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-457-8159 or 316-258-8907.
The Santa Fe School Alumni will have its annual reunion reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. A $10 donation per alumni is asked. For information, call 409-925-5285.
Santa Fe Fire and Rescue will have its annual open house and barbecue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station No. 1, 13112, state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-7331.
The Galveston Island Market, sponsored by the Galveston Art League, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) at 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. For information, email galvestonisland market@gmail.com.
Friendswood Fine Arts will have its 10th annual Art in the Park event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Stevenson Park, 100 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Admission is free. Visit www.aitpfes tival.com or call Jennifer Whitley, 281-217-9668.
The #DoItLikeJen barbecue fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Daryl’s Place, 3330 Ave. A, in Santa Fe. Plates are $10 each. To make a monetary donation send to paypal.me/DoItLikeJen. For information, email south houstonsingles@yahoo.com.
The Galveston County Gulf Coast Nurse’s Association will have its annual scholarship banquet at noon Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person and a table of 10 is $250. Dr. Maurice Willis will be the theme speaker. For tickets and information, contact Lillian McGrew, lmcgrew1@sbcglobal.net or 409-771-2018.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
Author E. R. Bills will be signing copies of his book “The San Marcos 10” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Texas Ramblers will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
