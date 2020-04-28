HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ricky Escobedo, Denise Stinson, Kyle Booker, Pat Mitchell, Justin Malveaux, Danette Whitby, Raymond Cain, Betty Jean Shaw, Ricky Escobedo, Gary Allred and Priscilla Rodriguez.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Galveston makes plans to reopen beaches but challenges await
- Galveston to partially reopen beaches Monday, despite concern
- Galveston beach arrest makes national news
- Crowds flock to open beaches on Bolivar Peninsula
- Leaders in Galveston County agree to agree on reopening plans
- Muscle cars, crowds descend on Galveston
- Crowds flock to the seawall
- Beach reopening comes at prime time for surf fishing
- Partial Galveston beach opening could change city plans
- Why not let everybody get infected to create herd immunity?
Commented
- Prominent Republican physician champions hydroxychloroquine (92)
- "No one saw it coming" is false, low cop-out (87)
- Misstatements have been made by both parties (70)
- Trump is guilty of criminally negligent genocide (65)
- Texas City doctor seems to have forgotten his oath (61)
- Try to become a newspaper again and report the news (55)
- Galveston discusses checkpoint at causeway to keep out tourists (55)
- Why not let everybody get infected to create herd immunity? (49)
- News organizations are largely to blame for it all (48)
- Texas City COVID-19 patients receive hydroxychloroquine (44)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.