Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Butterflies & Native Plants” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will conclude its free Beginning Genealogy course from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Attendees are asked to register by contacting Lauren Martino at lmarti no@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
Moore Memorial Public Library will present “Bird Watching for Beginners” at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. The program is for adult patrons. For information, call 409-643-5977.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Woofstock event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4106 E. NASA Parkway in El Lago. Visit www.bayarea petadoptions.org or call 281-339-2086.
Author Jacqueline K. Pope will have a book signing and discussion of her book “Broken Hearts Forgotten Promises: Break the Cycle & Start Anew” at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hitchcock Public Library at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Carson & Barnes Circus will be at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at San Leon Spillway Park at 5437 FM 646 in Bacliff. Tickets are $20 per adult and $12 per child. For information, call 281-410-9272.
Author Barbara Ortwein will be signing copies of her book “In the Heart of Texas But Not Yet at Home” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. Call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Call 281-332-8733.
The Guns versus Hoses annual charity softball game will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Countryside Park at 100 Alderwood in League City. The First Responder versus Citizen Home Run Derby will begin at 5 p.m. and the game will begin at 7 p.m. All proceeds will go toward the League City Blue Santa program. For information, email Daryl Zavesky at daryl.zavesky@leaguecitytx.gov.
A free screening of the new documentary film, “Journey to Promontory,” will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Railroad Museum at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Richard Luckin, a noted rail historian, will introduce the film and field questions from the audience. To RSVP, email rsvp@galvestonrrmu seum.org or call 409-765-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.