Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
Artist Albert Faggard will present a painting workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Galveston Art League at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Take your own supplies. Registration is $65. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gal lery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
Author Johnnie Bernhard will be signing copies of her book “How We Came To Be” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have karaoke night at 7 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Houston Astronomical Society will have its Astronomy in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at Rustic Oaks Park at 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. For information, call Daniel or Rebeca Roy at 210-792-3255 or 210-810-7895.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier at 8 p.m. today, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event from 9 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-9866.
