Today
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
7 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
Thursday
5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
Monday
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
Tuesday
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.
5:30 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.
6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.
6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6.
