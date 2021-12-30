TODAY
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Moody Gardens will conclude its Food Drive Thursdays today at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Visitors who take a nonperishable food item will receive 2-for-1 admission to the Festival of Lights. For information, visit moodygardens.com/holiday_season or call Jerri Hamachek, 409-683-4249.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m. Friday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be live music, party favors, games, drawings, appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight. Admission is $20 per person. For information, call Kris Graves, 409-789-5792.
Let’s Dance will sponsor a New Year’s Eve ballroom dance event from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $15 per person. For information, contact Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org or 417-838-2204.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate New Year’s Day with a potluck luncheon from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
Moody Mansion will host a free community open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. There will be music, light refreshments and memorable holiday decorations. For information, call 409-765-9770.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Wayne Christian, candidate for railroad commissioner, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Wedge Grafting” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8 in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardeners Hazel Lampton, Debbie Espinosa and Herman Auer. Space is limited to first 20 registrants. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The city of Galveston’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 15. The parade will begin on 29th and Church streets and go south toward Avenue R 1/2 and end at 28th Street and Avenue Q. If you’d like to participate, call Gilbert Robinson, 409-771-8567.
The Clear Creek Independent School District will have its 40th annual Livestock Show & Auction Jan. 18 through Jan. 20. The buyer registration and dinner will be at 5 p.m., followed by the live auction at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at 2155 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/livestockshow.
Renowned artist Albert Handell will teach a painting workshop for artists of all skill levels Jan. 18 through Jan. 21 at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
The 44th annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For tickets and information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a veterans’ town hall meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Chosen Ones Community Enrichment Center will host its annual clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, corner of 27th and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Let’s Dance will host a special ballroom dance introduction event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hometown Heroes Park Ballroom, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
There will be a Collegiate High School parent information session at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston County Master Gardener online spring plant sale will be from noon Feb. 11 through noon Feb. 12 online. Browsing will begin Feb. 4. The store can be found at https://store.galvestonmg.org.
ONGOING
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Feb. 1. Any 501 © (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club is accepting entries for its annual scholarship essay contest through Feb. 15. “How Does An Optimist Mindset Change My Tomorrow” is the topic. Open to all middle and high school students in Galveston County. Cash prize will be awarded. For information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Enrichment Center has vacant apartments in Galveston and Texas City for qualified renters. For information or to see if you qualify, call 409-467-2138.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is still accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrr museum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.