Rain showers early with increasing winds and cloudy skies later in the day. High 58F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Tonight
Clearing and windy. Low around 40F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Khalil Jordyn Easley, Ameya Rogers, Emily Close Ward, Mary Worth, Kyle Andrews, Jackiee Johnson, Christine Emmott Novak and Jerry Benavides.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Elmo and Almeda Herndon, celebrating six years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ava Grace Cruz, Glenn Brouillard, Sharonda Dennis, Harvey DeGrassa, Gloria Woods, Jimmy Burnside, Billy Bunch, Diana Tolden, Wanda Henderson, Gia Robinson, Verneashia Allen, Miles VanDyke and Rhonda Smallwood.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Raymond Grimes, Hailey Avery, John Lugenheim, Patricia Stoll, Breck Porter, Jeanette Hughes, Angel Walker, Leland Vann, Isaac Hall, Pamela Warner, Leslie Teamer, Kimberly Edwards, Warren Hawkins, Frankie Bell-Haynes and Michael D. Williams.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Henry and Pat Schmidt, and Leo and Aurora Galvan, both celebrating 40 years of marriage; and Ted and Tanzy Shelton, celebrating 31 years of marriage.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The deadline for the Weekend edition editions is noon Friday.
