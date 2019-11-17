The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its holiday craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call Sylvia Salinas-Woods, 409-771-9121.
Friendswood Fine Arts will have its 10th annual Art in the Park event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Stevenson Park, 100 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Admission is free. For information, visit www.aitpfestival.com or call Jennifer Whitley, 281-217-9668.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Mainland Retired Teachers Association will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. N., in Texas City. Take wrapping paper, tape, and scissors to help wrap 900 books for children. For information, call 281-486-0748.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A steak and shrimp dinner will be served. To RSVP and get dinner price information, leave a message at 409-621-6017 or email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Audubon and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have a birding presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. Pete Deichmann will lead the presentation. Visit www.Galveston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Audubon and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have a birding field trip at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Attendees should meet in the parking lot across from Rosenberg Library on the corner of 23rd and Sealy streets. Visit www.Galveston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its annual Thanksgiving food basket raffle and bake sale from 9 a.m. until all gone Saturday at Arlan’s Market, 515 Market St., in Galveston. For information, call Alice Kenney, 409-986-5717.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its 48th annual Holiday Gift Shop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, call Nancy Heard, 409-948-8497 or 409-771-5697.
The Friendswood Heritage Gardeners 53rd annual Christmas Home Tour, tearoom, holiday bazaar, and Santa’s Sweet Shoppe will be Saturday and Nov. 24. The tour will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and the other events will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marie Workman Center, 112 W. Spreading Oaks, in Friendswood. Tickets for the tour are $15. For tickets and information, call 281-992-4438 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present “The Great Pepper Extravaganza” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horti culture.tamu.edu/gal veston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Art League will offer a beaded bracelet workshop from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Anita Laffey will lead the class. Registration is $35 and includes supplies. To register, visit Galves tonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Dickinson-Bay Area Unit No. 6280 of the NAACP will have its annual Freedom Fund banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday at Landry’s Restaurant on the Kemah Boardwalk. Sam Collins will be the theme speaker. Tickets are $45 per person or $500 for a table of 10. For tickets and information, visit www.naacpd ba.com, or email lady novice62@aol.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck dinner at noon Nov. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on how to make Zentangle Christmas ornaments from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Victoria McMillen will lead the presentation. Registration is $25 per person and includes supplies. To register, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine department will feed the homeless and hungry Nov. 28 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball St., in Galveston. Donations will be accepted through Friday. To make a donation or get more information, visit www.comgalves ton.com, or call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is recruiting men and women to call high school boys and girls games in Galveston County through Nov. 30. No experience required. Free training classes will be provided. Must be 18 and older. For information, call George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317, or Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
Registration is open for the Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission’s annual Christmas Lights Contest through Dec. 9. Residents of La Marque are encouraged to register and/or nominate neighbors for festive décor at beautiful.cityofla marque.org. Winners will be announced Dec. 17.
The Ball High School Classes of 1969 through 1979 will have its annual holiday gala from 8 p.m. Dec. 13 to 1 a.m. Dec. 14 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Tickets are $30 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door. BYOB. For information, call Janet Washington, 409-762-1935, Jay Netherly, 281-865-1438, or Shelia Smith, 409-526-4978.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
