The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Boys & Girls Club will have its Back 2 School registration daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Friday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17 (must present birth certificate and most recent report card at registration). After-school program starts Aug. 26. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Galveston Art League will present a Japanese folk art workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. To sign up, email galvestonartleague.com or call 832-752-3280.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will hold auditions for “Rumors” by Neil Simon at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Six men and four women are needed. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Sistahs Empowering Sistahs will have its Books, Business & Ballers Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For students in kindergarten through eighth-grade. Registration is $25 per camper. For information, call Bobbi Holman, 409-692-4150, or Dana Sweeny, 281-617-1272.
There will be a Zumbathon/POUND fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fitness On The Go, 4116 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Houston Families Exploring Down Syndrome group. Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, email Laura Tacquard, Laura.Tacquard@AmericanNational.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.