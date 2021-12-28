TODAY
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
THURSDAY
Moody Gardens will conclude its Food Drive Thursdays on Thursday at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Visitors who take a nonperishable food item will receive 2-for-1 admission to the Festival of Lights. For information, visit moodygardens.com/holiday_season or call Jerri Hamachek, 409-683-4249.
The Nia Cultural Center will have its 32nd annual Kwanzaa celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. The Kwanzaa Market opens at 5 p.m. Cleo Robinson, founder/director of the Black United Fund of Texas, will be the keynote speaker. For information or if you’d like to participate, email info@niacultural.org or call 409-457-8955.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m. Friday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be live music, party favors, games, drawings, appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight. Admission is $20 per person. For information, call Kris Graves, 409-789-5792.
Let’s Dance will sponsor a New Year’s Eve ballroom dance event from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $15 per person. For information, contact Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org or 417-838-2204.
SATURDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate New Year’s Day with a potluck luncheon from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Moody Mansion will host a free community open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. There will be music, light refreshments and memorable holiday decorations. For information, call 409-765-9770.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Wedge Grafting” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8 in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardeners Hazel Lampton, Debbie Espinosa and Herman Auer. Space is limited to first 20 registrants. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will host a free mental health symposium at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Drs. Louis Gilbert and Lisa Falls will present “Your Mind Matters.” For information, call 409-935-1100 between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will present its Texas House District 23 forum at noon Jan. 13 in the ballroom of The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Candidates Terri Wilson, Patrick Gurski, Dr. Abel Longoria and Dr. Gina Smith will be in attendance. For information, email Terry Card, pelicanway88@att.net.
The city of Galveston’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 15. The parade will begin on 29th and Church streets and go south toward Avenue R 1/2 and end at 28th Street and Avenue Q. If you’d like to participate, call Gilbert Robinson, 409-771-8567.
The Clear Creek Independent School District will have its 40th annual Livestock Show & Auction Jan. 18 through Jan. 20. The buyer registration and dinner will be at 5 p.m., followed by the live auction at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at 2155 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/livestockshow.
The 44th annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For tickets and information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
