Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Wedge Grafting” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Houston Happy Hikers will have its annual 5K/10K walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday beginning at Mosquito Café at 628 14th St. in Galveston. Registration is $3 for ages 13 and older and free for ages 12 and younger. Sign up is on the day of event. For information, contact Catherine Kellner at hhpresident@houstonhappyhikers.com or 979-478-6203.
The Galveston Art League will present “The Write Stuff: Create Your Bio” workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Mary Vinnedge will be the presenter. Registration is $25. Take your own pen/paper. To register, visit galvestonartleague.com/workshops.html or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Texas Tuff Plants” from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped (P.L.U.S.) will have a plus-size clothing drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Gently-used plus-size clothing will be accepted. For information, call 409-939-2685.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a “Frozen” party at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Attendees will get to meet Elsa and join her in a sing-a-long, make magic snow, and take a picture with her. There also will be games. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 23 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
