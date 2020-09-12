HAPPY BIRTHDAY Eva Neinas, Ma’Shija Anderson, Braelon Antwan-Syre Seigler, Clarence Hart, Tolen Avery, Cheryl Smith, Tiffany Brazier, Gary Lane, Amber Jinkins, Ernest Davis, Carla Geters, Elissa Gannon, Nicole A. White, Rena Ball-Polite, Lydia Ybarra, Darnell Lundy and Felicia Johnson.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Frank and Pat Loesch, celebrating 56 years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kelley Joseph, Lucas Avery, Carol Carlson, Christy Herrington, Michael McDaniel Jr., Keith Sam, Joseph A. Willis, Margaret Ingram and Clarence Bell.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Délani Koryn Allen, Avery Rivas, Koban Heallen, Avery Lozano, Brenda Kahla, Gail Nicholas-Lyons, Gerald Wayne Simmons Sr., Linda Foreman, Derrick T. Jones, Felicia Hickman, Kenneth Crawford, Marva Mays, Monique Seelen, Shenita Yell, David Johnson, Corey Lynn Coufal and Coleen Sanders.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Frank and Ida Proctor, celebrating 46 years of marriage.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

