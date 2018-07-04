The Pilot Club of Dickinson will have its annual Fourth of July parade at 9 a.m. today. The parade will begin at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 4613 state Highway 3 and end at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Dickinson. There also will be a costume/bike/wagon contest. Registration begins at 8 a.m. For information, call Sandy McDermott, 281-534-2871 or 281-543-5780.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will have its inaugural Fourth of July Children’s Bicycle Parade at 10 a.m. today. The parade will begin at Alamo Gym on the corner of Warpath and state Highway 6 and will end at Joe Tambrella Park by the Mae S. Bruce Library where there will be a celebration after the parade until noon. All ages welcome to participate. To sign up to participate, call 409-789-6351.
The city of Texas City will have its Independence Day concert and fireworks event today. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Sanders-Vincent Center on Sixth Street and will end at the corner of Bay Street and 14th Ave. N. If you’d like to participate, call 409-643-5990. The live musical entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. at Bay Street Park with a fireworks display afterward. For information, visit www.texascity communitycalendar.com.
The 20th annual League City Citizen Appreciation Day and Teddy Bear Parade will be today. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and start at the League City Historical Society at 210 N. Kansas St., and run along Second Avenue to League Park at 200 N. Park Ave. After the parade, the appreciation day event will take place, which will include a petting zoo, live entertainment, face painting, and moonwalks, and will end at 2 p.m. inside Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 281-554-1025.
The Galveston Island Fourth of July Parade will begin at 7 p.m. today. The parade starts on 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will end at 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard. A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. To sign up to participate, visit www.GalvestonParades.com.
The Galveston Community Band will play a free concert at 8 p.m. today on the lawn of Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All musicians are invited to participate (there will be a rehearsal from 10 a.m. to noon today at First Baptist Church at 822 23rd St. in Galveston). For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
UPCOMING
There will be a barbecue benefit for Walter Whiteman from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at The Elks Lodge at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. A $10 donation per plate is asked. There also will be a cake and live auction, music, raffles, and a 50/50 drawing. For information and tickets, call Leslie Borsellino, 409-739-1491.
July 15 is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off Aug. 18 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
The Christmas in July Arts, Crafts & Antiques Market will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 13 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14 at Clear Lake Park at 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Admission is free. For information, call 281-326-2955.
The Galveston Art League will offer an art workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Master teacher, Bruce Williamson, will present “Still Life in Oil/Acrylic.” Registration is $65 (must take your own canvas, paints and brushes). To register, visit galvestonartleague.com/workshops.html or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Irises for the Gulf Coast Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 14 at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The sixth annual Ohana Surf Dogs competition will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 21 on the beach at 27th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For registration information, visit www.ohanasurfandskate.com or call 409-740-1919.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its annual Casino for a Cause event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 21 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.rccgc.org/ casinoforacause or contact Kim Dimmett, kdimmett@rccgc.org or 409-443-0521.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Arranging Fresh and Artificial Flowers” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 28 at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Take your own vase for hands-on arranging. To RSVP, email gal vcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Houston Children’s Chorus’s annual Galveston Project Summer Pops Concert will be at 5 p.m. July 29 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral at 2128 Church St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.houston children.org.
Auditions for “Doublewide, Texas” will be at 7 p.m. July 30 and July 31 at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Six females, and three men are needed. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
