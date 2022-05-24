TODAY
Ted Ellis’ Juneteenth Champions Museum Pop-up will be on view beginning at 9 a.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. A question-and-answer session will begin at 6:30 p.m. One day only. Admission is free. For information, call 409-763-8854.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. today. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 470-077-5501 with passcode: BFBGW, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
Genealogy classes will be available at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Boys & Girls Club of Galveston’s Youth Heritage Chorale is seeking youth to participate for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. today and May 31 at Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact June Collins Pulliam, director@fanfare lma.com or 409-762-8477, Ext. 2.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
UPCOMING
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Clear Creek Independent School District luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Joshua Herman, joshua@leaguecitychamber.com.
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will meet from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. “The Power of Self Care!” is the topic. To register, visit tclmchamber.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Kemah Police Department will have its Guns & Gals event for women ages 18 and older from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at a location TBA. To sign up, call 281-334-5414 and leave name, phone number and email. Practical will be included, and food will be provided.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its “Summer Pruning of Fruit Trees” class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Limited to first 30 registrants. To register and get information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Golf Cart Society will have its second annual Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. A ceremony honoring fallen veterans will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Eugenia & George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th Street and Sealy Avenue. The route will begin at the pavilion and travel down to 25th Street and go toward The Strand and will end at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 at 24th Street and Ave. K. For information, email galvestongolfcartsociety@gmail.com.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228, Star of the Sea, will host its annual Memorial Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1901 Winnie St. in Galveston. There will be a chili dog lunch, silent and drop bag auction items, games, music and a raffle. For information, call Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
Author Lance Scott Walker will be singing copies of his new book “DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St.; and at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Proletariat Gallery, 2221 Market St., Suite 100 in Galveston. There also will be a question-and-answer segment after the 6 p.m. event. For information, visit his Facebook page.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will have its “Go For A Ride to GOFM!” event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Sunday on the corner of 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Bicycle safety information, bike giveaways, a safety obstacle course for children and more will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmers market.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Bark-A-Thon at the Kemah Boardwalk will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Local animal shelters will be hosting dog adoptions; no pets are allowed on property. For information, call 281-535-8100.
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston/Pelican Island. Admission and parking will be free. For information, visit galvestonnaval museum.com or call 409-770-3196.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will celebrate Memorial Day at 6 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are invited. DJ Dave will provide patriotic music. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its inaugural community garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4 at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. If you’d like to donate items, call 409-765-5395 or email agress@cisgalv.org or vivianhernandez@gisd.org.
Artist Boat will have its Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 4 at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
Island East-End Theater Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer camp set for June 6 through June 24 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The school version of “Grease” will be presented. For incoming fifth-graders through graduating seniors. For registration information, visit islandetc.org/classes.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 6 through June 8 at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. Registration is $2 a person. For information or transportation, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409 or 409-539-2523.
Clear Creek ISD will have its prekindergarten and kindergarten summer registration fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13 through June 15 at McWhirter Elementary School, 300 Pennsylvania St. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/enroll.
The Galveston Art League will have its Paint Like Picasso workshop for ages 8-12 from 10 a.m. to noon June 13 through June 16 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Seating is limited to the first eight registrants. Registration is $75. For information and registration, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The La Marque High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion June 25. Registration is $35. June 13 is the deadline to register. For information, email lmhs1972@ sbcglobal.net, or call Cynthia Bolton, 409-692-1487.
