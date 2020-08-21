HAPPY BIRTHDAY Regina Albert, Detrick Harper-Jones, Keshia Phillips, John Cooper, Jerry Richard, Roland Chinn, Ahmed Ahmed, Mike Evans, Ebony Williams, the Rev. Alessandro Bell, Miyoshi Hawkins-Rougely, Randy Mlcak, Denise Kimbrough, Dillon Green, Mary Lou Roehl Verkin, Marvin Lee Roehl, Lisa Ambroise and Nettie Lee Allen.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Joanna Sunseri.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Joseph and Josette Batiste, celebrating 16 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.