City meetings Apr 13, 2022

Today6 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.

Thursday7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.

Monday9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.

4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.

5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.

6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.

6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.

6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.

Tuesday9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
