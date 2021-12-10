TODAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston Art League will have its holiday gift sale from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
Tickets are available for The Bishop’s Palace Christmas Tour at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Tours will be at 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18. Tickets are $30 per person. To RSVP, visit www.galves tonhistory.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Nia Cultural Center will have its Movers and Shapers networking mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St. Suite 101 in Galveston. Tickets are $20 per person. For information, contact Sue Johnson, suejohnson54@hotmail.com or 409-457-8955.
G3.com is seeking volunteers to help with its toy distribution parade from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today; and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. To sign up, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 17 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; a drive-through clinic also will be available for ages 18 and older. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covid vaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
The Friends of the Friendswood Public Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to noon (members preview) and noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Books will be $5 per bag or $10 per box. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Helen Hall Library will have its Harry Potter Yule Ball from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Attendees are encouraged to dress in robes and participate in activities and crafts. Refreshments will be served. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will watch the Army vs. Navy game from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sausage dog with all the fixings and/or rice and beans will be available for a $5 minimum donation until all gone. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 and Auxiliary will have its Feed a Vet & First Responders Holiday Meal event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Free for all veterans and first responders. For information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its homecoming program and fellowship at 1 p.m. Saturday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Former members, family and friends are welcome. The oldest and youngest member also will be recognized. For information, call 409-739-3193.
The Galveston Nature Tourism Council will have its Holiday with the Cranes birding event Saturday and Sunday. Events include indoor and outdoor nature activities and presentations combined with the arts and ambiance of historical Galveston Island. For information, visit galves tonnaturetourism.org.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate its 20th annual pastor and wife appreciation service beginning with a pre-anniversary event at 5 p.m. Saturday; and the anniversary service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Apostle Lois Lynch will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The downtown Galveston Holiday Sip & Stroll will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at merchants along The Strand and in the Postoffice Street District in Galveston. For information, visit galveston.com.
The Central High School class of 1963 will have its Christmas party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Wylbridge event center at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3350, 409-763-4110 or 409-692-5641.
UPCOMING
The Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its annual holiday party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. If you’d like to help, visit mentorsgc.org, email botey@gulfcoastbbbs.org, or call 409-763-4638.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Austin Middle School Choir will perform holiday music at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the lobby of HomeTown Bank of Galveston, 1801 45th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Elise Worthen, 409-763-1271, Ext. 1086.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Dec.15 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, State Sen. Larry Taylor, and State Reps. Mayes Middleton and Dr. Greg Bonnen, will be the guest speakers. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Must register by Dec. 12. To register, email Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will be collecting items for its toy drive from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 17 at End’s Sports Bar, 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. A toy box will be near the front entrance for donations. For information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361.
The Texas City Independent School District will have a meeting on single member voting district reconfiguration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the district’s administration building at 1700 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit tcisd.org or call Melissa Tortorici, 409-916-0114.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation department will hosts its Santa Express Drive-Thru from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. City of Galveston elves will hand out treats and celebrate the holiday season. For information, call Marissa Barnett, 409-797-3546.
The 2021 Hitchcock Hometown Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at city hall at 7423 state Highway 6 and will end at Good Ole Days grounds at 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. If you’d like to participate, email hitchcockisdfoundation@gmail.com or call 409-316-6545, Ext. 1580.
Santa’s Kingdom will have its annual bike and toy drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Santa Claus will arrive by helicopter and will be available for pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you’d like to donate, call Kevin Salter, 409-443-6070.
We R.O.C.K and Toys for Tots will have its toy giveaway event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1725 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. For information, email Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com or werock0326@ yahoo.com.
