Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Texas Tuff Plants for the Gulf Coast” from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
UPCOMING
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
There will be a free community health expo from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Meridian, 2228 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call Doug Garner, 956-727-0221.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting enrollment for its fall drama classes at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes begin Sept. 9. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Labor Day dance from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. DJ Ricky Bobby will provide a variety of music. Veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston County Democrats Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Gypsy Joynt Jive, 2411-A Strand St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-877-8137.
The National Federation of Pachyderm Clubs national convention will be Thursday through Sept. 7 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Registration information can be found at https://convention.pachyderms.org. For information, contact Barbara Tague, 4tague@gmail.com or 713-851-0737.
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the McCullough Room of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Liz Hicks will present “Little Known Sources for Genealogical Research.” Visitors are welcome. For information, contact Helena Aucoin, helenaaucoin@gmail.com or 409-770-4994.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill at 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Congressman Randy Weber will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch, which is $15. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com. For information, visit www.clearcreekrw.org.
The Galveston Republican Women will have a fellowship meeting featuring Diamond and Silk at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 in The Davidson Ballroom of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse will have open auditions for “Mary Poppins” at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
