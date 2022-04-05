City meetings Apr 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Wednesday4 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.Monday6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.April 125 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesPolice say woman 'intentionally failed' to report Galveston hit-and-runFamily searching for League City woman missing for 10 daysDredging contract clears way for USS Texas restoration in GalvestonParking fees will stop my visits to Galveston CountyMassachusetts man dies during Galveston Ironman triathlonTacos and tequila concept opens in League City; islanders toast debut of Bar 43Man accused in League City, Houston killings released on bondPedestrian sues Galveston, others, over wreck at seawall crossing signalsCoast Guard ends search for boater missing off Galveston IslandLa Marque investigation ends in sex trafficking charges CollectionsTriathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonIn Focus: Dynamo FC 2, Whitecaps FC 1 CommentedUS and NATO should do more to stop Putin (134) Biden and Harris should be impeached immediately (120) Guest commentary: Fundamentalists are a danger to American democracy (104) Our state leaders should support trans children (95) Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome (60) Galveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot (60) Biden, not Putin, is responsible for high gas prices (59) High gas prices aren't Biden's fault, but our fault (50) The US needs immigrants as much they need the US (47) US support for right over wrong will not be cost-free (40)
