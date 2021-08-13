TODAY
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darch er@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The city of Friendswood will conclude its “Movies in the Park” event Friday at the Newman Amphitheater in Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at sunset. ”Trolls World Tour” will be shown. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks. For information, visit www.ci.friend swood.tx.us.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
There will be a free line dance workshop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City (mask optional and wear shoes to dance in); and from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Tidwell Park Gym, 9720 Spaulding in Houston (mask and tennis shoes mandatory). For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will have its Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and snow-cones will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. There also will be an opportunity to sign up to vote, as well as receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For information, call 409-939-4529.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its fall softball registration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “The Children’s Blizzard” by Melanie Benjamin will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Tanger Outlets Houston will have a Back to School Bash from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. The free event will feature an array of fun-filled activities including live music, games, giveaways and more. For information, visit tanger outlets.com/houston.
SUNDAY
Congregation Shaar Hashalom and its Sisterhood will have its annual garage/rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
The Bay Area Chorus will have singing auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Church, 1415 W. Main St. in League City. To schedule an appointment, call 832-932-5991.
ONGOING
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrrmuseum.org.
Jehovah’s Witnesses will have its annual convention virtually through Aug. 31 at jw.org. “Powerful by Faith!” is the theme. The pre-recorded convention will release new content weekly and is available in more than 500 languages. For information, email Dorian Gamble, doriangamble@rcmtool.org.
UPCOMING
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Art League will offer a beginner/intermediate acrylic paint pouring workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person and includes materials. To register and get more information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email nghouse1@verizon.net.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Walk-up or drive-thru will be available. Parent/guardians must show ID and children must be present. For information and to preregister, call Nancy Murphy, 409-935-1100.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will host a free family picnic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 on the lawn of the mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Drummer Curt Gillins will perform. Free watermelon, ice cream and lemonade. Take your own lawn chairs/blankets. For information, visit moodymansion.org.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Higher Praise 22nd annual day at 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Minister Betty Young, from Jesus is Lord Word of Truth Ministries, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Divine Deal$” silent auction and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. All proceeds will benefit the school. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
Educators are encouraged to register for the Galveston Island Esports teacher workshop which will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Participants will be able to receive continuing education units. To register, visit www.galvestonesports.com or call 409-762-3930.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Small Trees for Small Yards” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 28 virtually. Master Gardener Briana Etie will lead the presentation. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 12 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgsem inars.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021-2022 and is seeking new singers in all vocal parts. The fall rehearsal schedule begins Aug. 30 at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. To register, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/about-ce/register, or call 409-944-1344.
Feed Galveston is seeking volunteers for its next event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The group will gather at the Lyceum of Galveston at 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Volunteers are needed to package 50,000 servings of food for the Galveston County Food Bank. To sign up for a shift, email emily@firstlutheran galveston.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its “Red, White, And Do” Gala at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. Tickets, which are $75 per person, will be available at the center at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson, or online at milewisctr.org. If you’d like to purchase a sponsorship, call 281-534-2043.
United Way of Galveston will have its annual workplace giving campaign kick-off luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Tables of eight are $320 and individual tickets are $40 per person. To register, visit uwgalv.org or call 409-762-4357.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit www.leaguecitygardenclub.org or email leaguecitygar denclub@gmail.com.
The 20th annual PAWS Gala benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
The Ball High School Class of 1971 will celebrate its 50-year reunion from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. For information, email Cindy Cook Marza, cmarza52@gmail.com, or Lynette Hermann Tisdale, lynettetisdale@icloud.com.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will have its 50th Conversation and Celebration event from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St.; and a day of fun, fish and friends from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2620 Ave. K in Galveston. For information and registration fees, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048; Howard Bell, 409-599-8865; Kenneth Gill, 313-971-6682; James Gulley, 409-789-2425; or Charles Campbell, 832-978-4034.
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its Bike Around the Bay event Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. To register, visit http://bikearoundthebay.org or contact Nikki Annan, nannan@galvbay.org or 832-536-2264.
