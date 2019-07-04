The city of Texas City will have its Independence Day Celebration beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. Thursday. The parade will start at the Sanders/Vincent Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N., turn right and travel north on 6th Street, make a right on Ninth Avenue, travel east down Ninth Avenue, then turn left on Bay Street and and at the corner of Bay Street and 14th Avenue. Evening festivities will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a fireworks display at dusk. For information, visit www.texascity communitycalendar.com.
The city of League City will have its Fourth of July Citizen Appreciation Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The 124th annual Friendswood Fourth of July celebration will begin with its Grand Parade at 10 a.m. Thursday on Friendswood Drive (FM 518) at Heritage Drive and will end at Stevenson Park. Afterward, there will be rides, games, food and live entertainment till 3:30 p.m. Evening festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. A synchronized fireworks display will begin at 9:20 p.m. For information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/july4th.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 and its Auxiliary will celebrate the 243rd anniversary of the Fourth of July from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Free hot dogs and cake will be provided. For information, call 409-935-9036 after noon daily.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a dance from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Food and variety of music will be provided. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Island Fourth of July parade will begin at 7 p.m. at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The parade will proceed down the seawall and will end at 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard. A fireworks presentation will begin at 9 p.m. at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. If you’d like to participate in the parade, visit www.GalvestonParades.com or call Arthur Vega II, 832-465-3596.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
A Fourth of July Celebration featuring Star Spangled Sky Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave., in Kemah. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com.
UPCOMING
Turtle Island Restoration Network and Galveston Island Brewing will have its Star Spangled Beach Cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday on East Beach and 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. To sign up to be a volunteer or get more information, visit seaturtles.org/star-spangled-beach-cleanup or call 409-795-8426.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Best Practices of Watering” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Jamaica Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its 43rd annual Independence Day Dinner and Dance from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Jamaica Beach City Park at 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. Admission is $5 for adults. Children get in free. For information, call 409-203-6089.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Wild About Texas will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For ages 6-16. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friend swood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Galveston Arts Center will present its Summer Clay Camps from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through July 12 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Pat Johnson will lead the classes. Registration is required. To sign up, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/summer_art or call 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The Galveston Bay Area Texas Master Naturalists will host its “Action Heroes of Galveston Beaches” art exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Tuesday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St., in Galveston. The artwork was done by second- and third-graders from L. A. Morgan and Oppe elementary schools. Admission is free. For information, call Anne Hect, 409-692-1415.
The community is invited to attend a free movie screening of “When They See Us” at 6 p.m. July 15 in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City. A panel discussion will be held afterward. For information, visit www.com.edu/sga.
The Women of Color Book Club will have its annual Fiction Fest at 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased by July 20. Author Ashley Antoinette will be the featured guest. For tickets and information, call Joyce Bell, 409-256-1792, Carolyn May, 409-939-4646, or Shawna Archie, 832-221-0156.
The Galveston Art League will present an etegami workshop taught by Lisa Jastram and Lynn Cooper from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 20 at 2119-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person and includes materials. To register, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 832-752-3280.
CASA of Galveston County will have its No Place Like Home Fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. July 25 at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit casa galveston.org/fundraiser.
The 27th annual Marcus J. Netherly Memorial Scholarship program will be at 7:30 p.m. July 27 at Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2013 Broadway, in Galveston. State Rep. Harold V. Dutton Jr., District 142, will be the keynote speaker. For information, call Monica Banks Netherly, 713-854-0214 or 281-454-5480.
Let’s Dance will have its Dance 4 The Cure ballroom dance fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Aug. 3 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. A $10 donation per person is asked. Proceeds will go toward the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The Galveston Art League will present a Japanese folk art workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 8 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. To sign up, email galves tonartleague.com or call 832-752-3280.
Sistahs Empowering Sistahs will have its Books, Business & Ballers Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For students in kindergarten through eighth-grade. Registration is $25 per camper. For information, call Bobbi Holman, 409-692-4150, or Dana Sweeny, 281-617-1272.
