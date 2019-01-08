The city of Galveston, and its fire and police departments, participated in the 38th annual ABC-13 “Share Your Holidays” Food Drive in December at Ball High School in Galveston. Representing the city of Galveston, along with Donnie VanAckeren with the Galveston County Food Bank, right, were (from left) Rodney Low, Mareia Schrieber and Danielle Clevalle (not pictured, Capt. Josh Schirard).