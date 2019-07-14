The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through July 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The community is invited to attend a free movie screening of “When They See Us” at 6 p.m. Monday in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City. A panel discussion will be held afterward. For information, visit www.com.edu/sga.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its ice cream social at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. Must RSVP by 3 p.m. Wednesday. To RSVP and get dinner price information, leave a message at 409-621-6017 or email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com.
The Women of Color Book Club will have its annual Fiction Fest at 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased by Saturday. Author Ashley Antoinette will be the featured guest. For tickets and information, call Joyce Bell, 409-256-1792, Carolyn May, 409-939-4646, or Shawna Archie, 832-221-0156.
The Galveston Art League will present an etegami workshop taught by Lisa Jastram and Lynn Cooper from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 2119-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person and includes materials. To register, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 832-752-3280.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For ages 6-16. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 8. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The Friendswood Police Department will offer its Rape Aggression Defense program for women July 25 through July 28 at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. For ages 12 and older. Registration is $25 per person. To register, email kcrouch@friendswood.com.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
