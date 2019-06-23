The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through July 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For ages 6-16. Session will be Monday through July 12. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting registration for its 2019 Summer Music Funshop through July 1 at www.houstonchildren.org. Registration for Galveston children is $25. For information, email info@houston children.org or call 713-650-3800.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s board of directors will meet at noon Tuesday at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
Author Neil Geary will have a book reading and signing of his book “All Heart: The Baseball Life of Frank Torre” at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. For information, visit www.facebook.com/Corne liusGearyAuthor or call 281-513-9727.
The Galveston Summer Beach Band will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sealy Gazebo across from Rosenberg Library at 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. Take your own chairs and blankets. Benches also will be provided. For information, call Frank Incaprera, 409-599-5009.
Free summer meals will be available for ages 18 and younger from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays (excluding July 3) and Fridays through Aug. 14 at the Galveston County Health District’s Women, Infants and Children office at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101, in Texas City. Space is limited. First come, first served. For information, call 409-949-3474.
Author Neil Geary will have a book reading and signing of his book “All Heart: The Baseball Life of Frank Torre” at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.facebook.com/CorneliusGearyAu thor or call 281-513-9727.
The Galveston Bay Area Texas Master Naturalists will host its “Action Heroes of Galveston Beaches” art exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Thursday through July 9 at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St., in Galveston. The artwork was done by second- and third-graders from L. A. Morgan and Oppe elementary schools. Admission is free. For information, call Anne Hect, 409-692-1415.
The city of La Marque will have its Hurricane Huddle and Public Safety Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its new fire station at 750 Saltgrass Point Road in La Marque. All residents are invited. For information, visit cityoflamarque.org or call 409-938-9255.
The Kiwanis Club of La Marque will have its annual peach sale from noon to 1 p.m. July 2 at James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave., in La Marque. Half bushels will be $55 and quarter bushels will be $30. To place your order, call 409-770-7572, or contact any Kiwanian.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Best Practices of Watering” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 6 at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Jamaica Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its 43rd annual Independence Day Dinner and Dance from 6 p.m. to midnight July 6 at Jamaica Beach City Park at 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. Admission is $5 for adults. Children get in free. For information, call 409-203-6089.
The Galveston Art League will present an etegami workshop taught by Lisa Jastram and Lynn Cooper from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 20 at 2119-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person and includes materials. To register, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 832-752-3280.
CASA of Galveston County will have its No Place Like Home Fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. July 25 at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit casa galveston.org/fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.