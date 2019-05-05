The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual spring sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Clear Lake Park at 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-410-8599 or 713-851-4012.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Texas City Airshow featuring radio control model airplanes will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Holland Park at 7500 S. Humble Camp Road in Texas City. Take your own lawn chairs. Admission is free. No alcohol allowed. For information, visit www.tcrcc.com or call Harvey Cappel at 409-939-4271.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its Mother’s Day Bake Sale and raffle from 9:30 a.m. until all sold out Saturday at Arlan’s Market at 513 Market St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will host a Kitten Shower from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Donations of kitten nursing bottles, cat beds, fleece blankets, and towels are needed. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, visit its Amazon Wish List at http://a.co/9zUMjDT.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its community market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, contact Capt. Jennifer Jones at jennifer.jones@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-996-9474.
Local artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Marine Debris Art Contest in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. Entries will be accepted between May 28 through June 7. For information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-7722.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
