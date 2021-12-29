City meetings Dec 29, 2021 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Tuesday9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesFriendswood police officer dies from 'COVID-related illness'La Marque head-on crash victim identifiedFive charged with drug felonies after mass arrests Friday in La MarqueFormer Galveston County deputy seeks jury trial in escapee's lawsuitDeveloper finishes out year by opening world's largest World Gym in Texas CityOne charged, one suffers leg wound after Hitchcock bar argumentGalveston police investigate shooting that left one man woundedPolice arrest 12 in La Marque, including some believed to be connected to Friday shootingPearland man charged in 2020 death of League City residentTexas Parks & Wildlife Department to seek public input on proposed rule changes for speckled trout CollectionsIn Focus: Texans 41, Chargers 29In Focus: Houston 80, Texas State 47In Focus: Texas City Christmas ParadeIn Focus: Colts 31, Texans 0In Focus: Seahawks 33, Texans 13In Focus: 2021 Dickens on The Strand CommentedLiberal media helping Democrats steal more elections (102) COVID rates increasing; omicron is now dominant strain in Galveston County (56) Pandemic isolation, fentanyl cause spike in opioid-related deaths, experts say (53) Not sure what you saw, but Jan. 6 was an insurrection (51) Omicron, holidays prompting more Galveston County residents to vaccinate (51) President Biden doesn't care about US citizens (48) Let Clear Creek school board members do their jobs (46) Critical race theory is a political dog whistle (42) COVID fallout, race tension loom over Salvation Army holiday fundraising (37) Guest commentary: The US was not formed as Christian nation (37)
