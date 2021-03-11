NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Carolyn Sisscom will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3; and at 2:20 p.m. Sunday and March 21 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
FRIDAY
Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy is currently registering for the 2021-22 school year through Friday at 319 Newman Road in La Marque. For prekindergarten through eighth grade. For information, call 409-934-9100.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its March Madness plant sale from noon Friday to noon Saturday virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through March 26 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 26 in its Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners are $9 each. To place an order or get information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its The Spirit of Texas dinner and program at 7 p.m. March 20 in the grand ballroom of the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $75 per person. Dr. Ben Raimer will be honored. Must RSVP by Friday. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. To enter meeting, enter meeting ID: 917-5988-4210 with passcode: 043809. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The Galveston County Household Hazardous Waste Day event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is met) Saturday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds, No. 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-766-4509.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will have its special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsocietyhous ton.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
MONDAY
The Boys & Girls Club of Texas City will have its spring break camp for ages 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through March 18 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For registration, call 409-457-9880.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have spring break classes available for children Monday through March 19 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. To register, visit parks.friendswood.com. For information, call 281-996-3220.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.