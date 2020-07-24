HAPPY BIRTHDAY Azalia Nunn, Rosharon Preacher Collins, Rotasha Mack, José Boix, Amber Ferguson, Susan Schultz, William Haupt, Lauren Walker-Johnson, Christy Johnson, Doug Burrow, Janet Lattanzi, Jim Schweitzer, Scott Eaton, LaTanya Little-Turner, Princess Pratt, Jay Bradley, Vanessa Ray Dorsey, Nora Garcia, Tahasha Shaw, Mary Branum, Lisa Pickney and Benjamin Boyd III.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
