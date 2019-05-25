The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 is seeking volunteers to help place American flags on the graves of veterans at three cemeteries in Galveston during Memorial Day weekend. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8 a.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Jamaica Janes will have its annual bake sale and silent auction fundraiser at 9 a.m. Saturday at the city of Jamaica Beach’s city hall at 16628 San Luis Pass Road in Jamaica Beach. For information, call Terry Rizzo at 713-823-3248.
Surviving members of the 589th Engineer Battalion Association — Vietnam will conduct a flower placing ceremony in honor of David Jerrell Emmon, of La Marque, at 11 a.m. Saturday at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery at 7301 Memorial St. in Hitchcock. Charlie Brown and Kent Opel, both of Pearland, will lead the service. For information, email Denis Cowand Poole at denis@589thengineers.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
Authors Gini Brown and Leslie Watts will be signing copies of their book “Tuesday Night Love Letters” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Lincoln High School Class of 1965 will meet at 5 p.m. Saturday at Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 5917 Carver St. in Texas City. For information, call Dorothy Parnell, 409-443-8596.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The 26th annual Memorial Day Watchfire event will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Veterans Memorial at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. There also will be a ceremony by lighting and a flag retirement fire to dispose of worn and tattered U.S. flags. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will conduct its Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday at Grace Memorial Cemetery at 10412 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. A brunch will be held immediately afterward at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call Kenneth Johnson at 409-739-1880.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veteran’s Memorial next to its city hall at 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own lawn chairs. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston. Free admission also will be available to the museum from 9 a.m. to noon. For information, email Urs Schmid at urs.schmid@cavallahistoricalfounda tion.org.
The annual Central High School gathering will be June 12 through June 16 in Galveston. Tickets are $40 per person or $50 at the door. For information, call 409-457-1795, 409-763-5641 or 409-692-5641.
The La Marque High School Class of 1969 will have its 50-year reunion June 21 and June 22 at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City. For information and registration forms, visit lamarque class1969.myevent.com.
