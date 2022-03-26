TODAY
The Galveston County Audubon Group will sponsor a field trip today to the Bolivar Flats Shorebird Sanctuary. Participants are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. at the sanctuary and park at the bollards; the trip also will include stops at Fort Travis and Horseshoe Marsh. For information, visit galvestonnature tourism.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 89 will have a flea market/craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975 or 409-795-9994.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will have its annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854.
The Friends of the Hitchcock Public Library will conclude its spring book/rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will host its Rosenberg Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org/rosen berg-day-festival or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 144.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will present is Legacy of the Railroad speaker series featuring Velida Breakfield, an Amtrak engineer, at 1 p.m. today at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. To RSVP, email info@galvestonrrmuseum.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its second annual “Holy Moley!” Crawfish Bash from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Tickets are $25 a person. To purchase tickets or get more information, visit ololchurch.org/crawfish or call 409-945-3224.
The League City Parks Department will present a premier ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at the 1938 Historic Art Deco-Style League City Community Center, 400 S. Kansas St. in League City. Admission is $5 a person. For information, email Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Rev. Edward S. Lawson III will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 2127 37th St. in Galveston. A grab-n-go dinner will be available after the service. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate Purim with an annual carnival from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For tickets and information, visit shaarhashalom.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will present “notes for String Theory” by Candace Hicks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and by appointment through April 4 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. There also will be an artist talk at 11 a.m. April 4. Free and open to the public. For information, visit com.edu.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Island Democrats will sponsor a non-partisan candidate’s forum for mayor and city council candidates at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. A meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Jonathan Totty will be the speaker. For information, email office@gracechurch galveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
The Galveston ISD Education Foundation will present its inaugural Shark Tank Pitch Night event at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. For information, visit galve stonedfoundation.org.
The second installment deadline for 2021 property taxes for seniors, disabled persons and veterans, surviving spouses of disabled veterans and those taking advantage of disaster installments is due Thursday. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Together Again, A Night of Inspiration” Gala Thursday at Still Waters Ranch, 2352 County Road 165 in Alvin. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit santafetxed foundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will be accepting applications for scholarships Friday through April 30. Open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Application can be found at fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The city of Galveston will have its free citywide clean-up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at 5515 Harborside Drive. For residents west of 51st Street to Pointe San Luis. Residents must show ID; no copies of utility bills will be accepted. For information on what will be accepted, call 409-741-1258 or visit the city’s website.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators will have its Galveston Area Relaunch meet and greet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, contact David Harris, davidcharris8016@gmail.com or 214-970-0354.
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Aluminum and Tin Can Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. April 2 at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off aluminum and tin cans. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Texas Mariners Cruising Association will host a flea market from 8 a.m. to noon April 2 at the Kemah Elks Lodge, 623 Hanson Road in Kemah. For information, visit texasmariners.com or call Jim Lee, 713-828-5133.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have its art show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at Steve’s Landing Restaurant, 1290 Bay Vue Road in Crystal Beach. Take your own lawn chair. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The Big A$$ Crawfish Bash will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 2 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Tickets are $20 in advance per person or $45 per person at the gate. Ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets, visit bigasscrawfishbash.com.
The East End Historical District Association will have its Theatre in the Park event at 7 p.m. April 2 at Darragh Park, on the corner of 15th and Church streets in Galveston. “Rascals Under the Big Top” by Robert Swift will be presented. Donations will be accepted. For information, email leahone@aol.com.
Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children of Galveston County will have its annual candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. April 5 at the Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The group will recognize the 757 children who’ve experiences abuse/neglect in Galveston County during 2021. For information, email con nie@casagalveston.org.
The annual Back Pack Buddies card party/luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Tickets are $10 each. To reserve a table, call 409-771-8279 or 409-939-0501.
Trinity Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. April 6 at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Rt. Rev. Andy Doyle will be the speaker. For information, email info@trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
April 7 is the last day to register to vote (or updated address information) for May 7 local elections and the State Constitutional Election. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its membership tea from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Women are invited to learn about the work of the group. To RSVP, email joanrosssupport@rossinsuranceplans.com.
The inaugural Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown crawfish cook-off and family friendly music festival will be at 4 p.m. April 8 and 11 a.m. April 9 at Good Ole Days Fairgrounds, 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, tickets and VIP packages, visit btrcajunthrowdown.com.
The 1947 Texas City Disaster Survivor Reunion Photo will be at 10:30 a.m. April 9 in front of the Texas City Museum, 409 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Line-up begins at 10:15 a.m. In case of rain, the photo will be taken inside the Showboat Pavilion. For information, call Amanda Vance, 409-229-1660.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.