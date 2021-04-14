Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially in the morning. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.