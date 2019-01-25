The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Candice Terrell, Governor District No. 10, and Susan Stawaisz, of the North Houston Club, will be the guest speakers. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The American Legion Auxiliary of Post No. 554 will host a shrimp, or chicken and sausage gumbo dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Preorders only. A $10 minimum is asked. To order, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Wedge Grafting” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Houston Happy Hikers will have its annual 5K/10K walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday beginning at Mosquito Café at 628 14th St. in Galveston. Registration is $3 for ages 13 and older and free for ages 12 and younger. Sign up is on the day of event. For information, contact Catherine Kellner at hhpresident@houstonhappyhikers.com or 979-478-6203.
The Galveston Art League will present “The Write Stuff: Create Your Bio” workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Mary Vinnedge will be the presenter. Registration is $25. Take your own pen/paper. To register, visit galvestonartleague.com/workshops.html or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Texas Tuff Plants” from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped (P.L.U.S.) will have a plus-size clothing drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Gently-used plus-size clothing will be accepted. For information, call 409-939-2685.
Elks Lodge No. 126 will offer a free throw contest for island children ages 8-13 at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the gym of O’Connell High School at 1320 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be separate age categories. Local winners will advance to district contest at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Registration is free. For information, email Maggie Albrecht at bikecab maggie@gmail.com.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting entries for its annual Winter Juried Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For entry fees and information, visit www.galvestonartleague.com.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Thursday at www.ycfund.org. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell at lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
Feb. 1 is the deadline to sign up for the 2019 Grand Kids Festival Banner contest. The contest is open to students in grades K-8. For information, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or email spiel@thegrand.com.
